Among Us is getting its own animated TV series sometime in the future

There isn’t a lot of story to be told in the greater scheme of the multiplayer deceive-em-up Among Us, but apparently there’s enough meat on those bones – or at least enough money to presumably be made – for the game to get its own animated TV series at some point down the line.

Information about this upcoming animated series is a bit thin in terms of its general premise and setup beyond the known gameplay loop of crewmates trying to find a shapeshifting murderous imposter, but the series has managed to land some impressive names to its production: Titmouse animation studio, which handles popular geeky series like Critical Role and Star Trek: Lower Decks, has been tapped to animate the series, while Owen Dennis, whose credits include Regular Show and Infinity Train, will be the series’ creator and executive producer. Several other members of developer Innersloth are also named as executive producers for the series.

As of right now, the series’ creation is being done for CBS Eye Animation Studios, but no broadcast or streaming partnerships have been nailed down yet, nor has any information about the series’ length. It all reads like things are in the very early stages right now, but before we all know it, there will be colorful beans on our TV screens.