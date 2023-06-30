Phantasy Star Online 2 New Genesis celebrates PSO2’s 11th anniversary all through the month of July

The month of July will mark 11 years for the original PSO2, which is reason for Phantasy Star Online 2: New Genesis to celebrate the occasion through the entire month with several events, special quests, and AC scratch tickets over several patch releases.

The festivities begin on July 5th, as region maps dress up for the party, celebratory Rappies appear around the game world, and another seasonal event vendor arrives with goodies for players to get with points. Limited-time tasks will also spring up as usual, including a special event quest where players have to answer NGS quiz questions.

Week two of the anniversary lands on July 12th, with a new urgent quest, a new field race, and Season 22 of the NGS Mission Pass. Week three brings more event items and a new trigger quest on July 19th, and then the party closes out July 26th with the second part of the quiz. Sprinkled throughout the celebration are lootboxes featuring player-made cosmetics, classic PSO2 looks, and Japanese-style summer festival fashion. And a banana boat.

As usual, these content drops will be released through the course of July, though players can scope out what’s arriving beforehand on the landing page or the videos below.

