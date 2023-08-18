Fallout 76 gets oddly presidential with next week’s Season 14

For those who flee to video games to avoid real world political news, then you’ll be glad to hear that the political scene is invading Fallout 76! Don’t worry, it’s more weird than worrisome. On August 22nd, the post-nuclear RPG is kicking off Season 14: Fight for Freedom, bringing with it patriotic rewards such as Oval Office decorations and (why not) presidential power armor.

There will also be a new ally for those who need to be pampered: “Grandma Junko is on a mission to find her grandchildren… she thinks. While her memory isn’t what it used to be, she can still cook up a good old-fashioned home-cooked meal for you.”

Hot on the heels of that is the return of Meat Week, which will run from August 31st to September 4th. “Every hour, at the top of the hour, Grahm and Chally will appear just south of Vault 76 in the Forest to kick off Grahm’s Meat-Cook. Throughout the event, they’ll need a few helping hands to host a successful shindig.”