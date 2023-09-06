Phantasy Star Online 2 New Genesis is celebrating autumn with its September content updates

The month of September is often the start of autumn in many people’s minds, and that definitely appears to be the case for Sega, as its MMO Phantasy Star Online 2: New Genesis will be marking the season over the course of its September content updates.

The seasonal celebration begins today, September 6th, with an autumn event that’s themed around the Japanese festival of O-tsukimi (aka moon viewing). Players can look out for Moongaze Rappies, take on seasonal monsters with a special weapon augment, work their way to new event rewards, and clear a bundle of new limited-time quests that will be opening up over the next three weeks.

In addition to the seasonal goodies, the game’s SG scratch ticket lootboxes will be changed. Items on offer will be sequentially removed from scratch tickets as opposed to being completely replaced every six months, and the “stage bonus” mechanic that increased the chance to get a refined item from tickets will be discontinued in order for players to have a better chance at other rewards instead. These lootbox tweaks will come with the September 13th patch.

The features for September’s updates as well as other PSO2:NGS matters are all covered in the latest NGS Headline video below.

