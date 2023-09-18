GTA Online celebrates 10 years of Grand Theft Auto V with in-game events and goodies

Yesterday marked 10 years since Grand Theft Auto V released to the gaming world, which was cause for Grand Theft Auto Online to celebrate with a host of in-game events and goodies to mark the milestone.

The celebration began with free cosmetics based on GTA V’s Michael, Trevor, and Franklin, referential weapon skins, and bundles of consumables, all of which can be claimed by simply logging in before September 27th. The rest of the celebration brings increased GTA$ and RP rewards for doing specific missions and activities, along with discounts on various in-game vehicles.

Rockstar also shared a thank-you message to loyal fans on Twitter, offering its humility at a decade of support and eagerness at what happens in-game next. For those who are in-game, the party is still going on.



Today, on the official 10th Anniversary of Grand Theft Auto V, we would like to thank you, our players, for your incredible support over the years. pic.twitter.com/22Ez6suiBe — Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) September 17, 2023