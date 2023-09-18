Diablo II Resurrected outlines modes and timing for September 28’s Ladder Season 5

It’s almost time to climb the ladder once again in Diablo II: Resurrected once again, assuming you’re the sort who likes ladder climbing: Ladders Season 5 is arriving to the ARPG on Thursday, September 28th, and Blizzard is here to tell players all about it.

Season 5 will once again have regular and pre-expansion ladders in both normal and hardcore varieties, while the season is scheduled to kick off at 5:00 p.m. EDT on the 28th. The post further details what happens to Season 4 characters and their stashed stuff, reminding players that shared stash goodies will drop into a withdraw only tab at the end of Season 4, and also pointing out that any Season 3 things in withdraw only will disappear once Season 4 ends.

Much of this is likely familiar to those who have been doing ladder stuff in D2R before, but then those players are also likely served best by this announcement.

source: official site
