The First Descendant’s crossplay open beta is now available for pre-loading

Were you intrigued by the first 17 minutes of gameplay footage from Nexon’s looter shooter The First Descendant enough that you’re looking to hop into tomorrow’s crossplay open beta? Then you’ll likely be interested in learning that pre-loading of that beta can be done right now across Steam, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox X|S.

The announcement of the game’s pre-load comes along with additional details for the beta test, including the reveal that testing will wrap on September 25th, confirmation that those who reach level 20 during testing will be gifted a special back cosmetic at launch, and word of a special emote for those who take part in testing.

Nexon is also touting additional features and improvements like HDR and DLSS 3 support, improved framerates, new customization features, a refined UI, better weapon and movement effects, and improved grapple and parkour movement. If all of that sounds like your bag, there’s an FAQ to read and download links to follow.



source: press release