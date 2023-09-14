The First Descendant shares video footage of a new character and the shooter’s first 17 minutes of gameplay

As Nexon’s looter shooter The First Descendant inches closer to its September 19th crossplay open beta, the game has been tossing out trailers like it’s dishing out food coupons, so if you’re the sort who is ready to bite into some video footage sandwiches, you’ve got options.

First, Nexon showed off its new assassin character by the name of Sharen Julicia, who can use camouflage to get the drop on her enemies at any time she pleases. The footage itself meshes cinematics and in-game footage, along with all of the brooding cybernetic ninja nonsense one could possibly want.

In the second video, we get a full look at the shooter’s prologue, granting curious followers a peek at the first 17 minutes of gameplay from the perspective of Ajax, a bulky-looking character, as well as lots of sci-fantasy mysteriousness and the game’s BBEG.

Finally, Nexon has outlined the content available during the crossplay beta, including 11 base characters, two ultimate characters, three fields to fight on, and over 50 different weapons and hundreds of “game-changing modules.” Your eyes have a lot to drink in thanks to the embeds below.



Before the Crossplay Open Beta kicks off, we've got some exclusive details to share with you: 🌟 In the Crossplay Open Beta Test, you'll have access to 11 base characters and 2 Ultimate characters! 🔥 That's not all! Get ready for:

3 action-packed fields to battle on

Over 50… pic.twitter.com/sXCBA1sUE9 — The First Descendant (@FirstDescendant) September 12, 2023