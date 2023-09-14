AdventureQuest 3D heralds Talk Like a Pirate Day event, housing progress, and ‘guilds 2.0’ features

The latest dev blog out of AdventureQuest 3D is certainly full of information, but it’s also full of pirate-y brogue, which would make sense considering it offers a brief amount of Talk Like a Pirate Day event information and Artix Entertainment really loves celebrating this day on the calendar.

The aforementioned celebration will kick on September 19th with the promise of a special live event; details are otherwise sparse, but more information is promised on the game’s various social media channels and official Discord. Considering the absolute mayhem that kicked off during the MMO’s latest live event, fans should probably expect things to go out of pocket in very short order.

The rest of the dev blog talks about progress on player housing features, with a specific look at furniture rotation, scaling, and placement functionality. A release window for when this update will go live still isn’t tied down, but Artix reasons that it can focus more on these features once its “guilds 2.0” update goes live.

On the subject of guilds 2.0, that’s bringing guild levels and commensurate rewards, the ability to see who was last online, guild buffs like boosted XP or health regen, and achievement-related perks. All of these features are scheduled to arrive by month’s end.