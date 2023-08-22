Gamescom 2023: Opening Night Live promises news from Nightingale, Crimson Desert, and more

Even if you aren’t in Cologne, Germany, at Gamescom right now, you can still glue your eyeballs to the screen for Gamescom’s Geoff Keighley-hosted Opening Night Live, which will deliver most of the big reveals you’d have wanted from the rest of the show anyhow, and it’s just about to begin. We’re expecting lots of MMO-related drops thanks to teases from the likes of Nightingale, Crimson Desert, Soulframe, and more.

The pre-show got underway at 1:30 p.m. EDT, with the main show kicking off at 2 p.m. EDT. You can watch along with us; we’ll be updating below with the highlights and trailers for those stuck at work!