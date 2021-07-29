Pearl Abyss has delayed Crimson Desert indefinitely

Earlier this month, when Pearl Abyss emerged from over six months of silence on Crimson Desert to post a mocap video, we speculated that the original “winter 2021” release date on PC seemed unlikely. It turns out that assumption was right, as early this morning the studio announced a delay for the upcoming MMO.

“We have decided that we need to dedicate more time to adding new ideas for an even deeper, more enriching game,” PA posted to Twitter. “Therefore, in order to create the best possible experience, all while ensuring the health and safety of everyone involved in delivering the game, we have decided to delay Crimson Desert’s release. We will provide an updated schedule in the future.”

Pearl Abyss announced the Black Desert-spinoff at the end of 2019, but we didn’t get a massive reveal of the game until last December, when Pearl Abyss dropped the gameplay trailer and described it as a “massive open world action-adventure game, with content designed for both solo play and multiplayer,” kinda crushing any pure MMORPG dreams for the game.

Further reading:

