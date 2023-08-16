Pearl Abyss’ Crimson Desert gears up for a fresh unveiling at Gamescom 2023

When covering Pearl Abyss’s recent investor call, we expressed worry about the hedging the studio engaged in with analysts when it came to the long-delayed release of Crimson Desert, the next big not-quite-an-MMO-anymore Game of Thrones-esque game from the Black Desert studio. The last official word was that the game had been delayed until the back half of 2023, but since the hype machine has been nowhere to be found all year, we were skeptical about its chances of making that date.

Well, maybe the hype machine is being dusted off as we speak, as apparently Pearl Abyss will make good on its promise to deliver more at Gamescom, and it looks as if we’re getting a gameplay trailer. That news comes from the Twitter account of the ubiquitous Geoff Keighley, who’s once again spearheading the marketing blitz for the event.

Will we get a launch date too? Guess we’ll see.

Next Tuesday, join us at @gamescom Opening Night Live, to see a brand new look at the gameplay of CRIMSON DESERT (@CrimsonDesert_) from Pearl Abyss. Catch the livestream everywhere at 8p CET/7p BST/2p ET/11a PT at https://t.co/AFycLZG9XF pic.twitter.com/mEj030uEQN — Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) August 16, 2023