Who’s ready to take off and soar into Guild Wars 2’s wild blue yonder? When the MMO’s Secrets of the Obscure arrives next week, flying will become far more accessible — and nuanced — than it is today.

This is thanks to ArenaNet both getting players into the pilot’s seat of a skyscale much more quickly and giving them new flight masteries to achieve. In fact, a new promotional video provides a visual demonstration of the new flight masteries coming with the expansion. These include swooping, barrel rolls, riding updrafts to higher elevations, and other aerial feats of daring.

Give it a watch: