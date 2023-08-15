Massively OP Podcast Episode 433: Throne & Delay

On this week’s episode of the Massively OP Podcast, Bree and Justin talk about Throne & Liberty’s delay, World of Warcraft’s next patch, Dungeons and Dragons Online newest “mini-expansion,” financials for Square-Enix and Pearl Abyss, and how much MMOs need graphical refreshes.
It’s the Massively OP Podcast, an action-packed hour of news, tales, opinions, and gamer emails! And remember, if you’d like to send in your question to the show, use this link.
Listen to the show right now:
Show notes:
- Intro
- Adventures in MMOs: Palia, LOTRO, New World, Star Trek Online
- News: Throne & Liberty delays into 2024
- News: World of Warcraft’s got a content patch coming next month
- News: Dungeons and Dragons Online’s mini-expansion arrives this week
- News: FFXIV and Black Desert drop in revenue while EVE Online surges
- Mailbag: Recommending a high-economy sandbox MMO
- Mailbag: What MMOs need graphical refreshes?
- Outro
Other info:
- Download Episode 433
- Podcast theme: “Tavern” from Dungeons and Dragons Online
- Your show hosts: Justin and Bree
