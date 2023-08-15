RuneScape heralds Necromancy hotfixing and player activity, Old School RuneScape dates its Summer Summit showcase

This is probably not going to come as a surprise, but RuneScape is very much all-in and fully focused on the Necromancy skill that debuted last week both in the MMORPG’s weekly newsletter and ongoing updates for the skill. Week 2 has seen four different hotfixes applied thus far to address bugs and apply anti-griefing measures, while the newsletter congratulates the players who hit Necromancy level cap first, shares a heatmap of player activity in Necromancy’s first hour, and highlights several player screenshots.

Meanwhile, this week has seen another long laundry list of fixes and some general updates applied to Necromancy, while Jagex is promising that iteration of the skill will continue, alongside weekly updates every Friday to keep players informed of changes and a full focus on Necromancy throughout the entire month of August. “[T]he launch is just the beginning,” the studio writes. “We will continue to work on iterating on the skill going forward with the players helping to shape what is to come in the future.”

Meanwhile in Old School RuneScape, players have a date for the 2023 Summer Summit presentation: Saturday, August 19th, at 3:00 p.m. EDT. Details of this showcase will be trickling in over the next few days, but players can expect a roadmap of releases “for the rest of 2023 and beyond.”