RuneScape brings its all-new Necromancy skill online

The time has come to rise (from your grave) and shine (a ghostly lantern to suck up souls). The Necromancy skill has arrived to RuneScape this week, bringing the first all-new combat skill to the elder MMORPG and the first of its kind to the IP’s two decades of history.

Necromancy has been built from the ground up to be both approachable for newcomers but with depth enough for veterans, with unique mechanics all about performing rituals, crafting runes, and using brand new weapons. The journey of Necromancy itself also promises to be lore-packed, with a story that stretches across nine quests and includes two boss fights that can be bested only with the skill. Necromancy will be available to free players up to level 20, but in order to get to the skill cap of 120, players will need to subscribe.

The skill’s debut is being celebrated with bundle sales, livestreams, and a race to get to the top of Necromancy’s level range. Jagex is also touting continued development of Necromancy over the fall, with the promise of balance tweaks, a new boss battle, and a new quest.

This week’s patch has also made several general adjustments to the MMORPG overall, such as updated tank gear life point values, a rebalancing of monsters, renaming of certain prayers and curses, and an adjustment to how XP is awarded when tagging a monster, among other things.

