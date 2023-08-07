Multiplayer RPG Baldur’s Gate 3 tops 814K concurrent players on Steam

If you get the sense that everyone in the known universe was playing Baldur’s Gate 3 this past weekend, it’s not merely your imagination. The long-awaited follow-up to the classic Infinity Engine RPG became an overnight smash hit on Steam, topping 814,000 concurrent players on Sunday. This puts BG3 at the number nine spot of highest concurrency ever for the platform. (Studio Larian said that it expected maybe 100K as an opening spike, so even it was surprised.)

Coming out over two decades after Baldur’s Gate II, this Dungeons & Dragons title tosses players back into the Forgotten Realms for another epic world-spanning adventure. While it can be played solo, there is an online multiplayer feature for players who wish to party up and tackle the game together.

Meanwhile, Larian is busy at work patching up one critical issue: “We’ve been reading your reports on issues with saving your game, and have found a culprit – our cross-saves. Bearing in mind this will only be a useful feature come September 6th when the PlayStation 5 version launches (and beyond), we’ve decided to disable it for now to allow us to solve the issue in the interim. You shouldn’t notice anything in-game and Steam Cloud saves are unaffected by this change.”

While the PlayStation version is coming this fall, Xbox players have to wait until 2024 to see the game on their platform.