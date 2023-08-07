Tarisland outlines planned changes to dungeons, raids, and the Universal Hall

The post-beta processing continues from Tarisland; first Tencent talked about class adjustments, then about PvP, and now it’s zeroing in on PvE updates that are planned after beta testing feedback, including dungeon updates, raid changes, and access adjustments for the Universal Hall tower challenge.

For dungeons, players can expect dungeon matchmaking changes that will look for replacement players if one member of the team doesn’t ready up, some eased difficulty for lower level dungeons, and fixes to prevent mob skipping while also making mob fights more interesting to begin with.

On the raid side of things, the studio explains why raid access is limited (to prevent RMT bot grinding) but also says it’s considering adjustments like lightening restrictions for teams with friends. Updates to the raid UI’s usability and functionality are also planned, though these updates may not come in the short term.

Finally, the Universal Hall feature is getting an overhaul that will allow all players to access the tower climb content. Other planned updates include a random dungeon queue, additional layers for the Arcane Realm, and more dungeons and a new raid in the next test build.