Tarisland might be reconsidering gender-locked classes following beta feedback

Tarisland dropped a big dev burst early this morning buried in its Discord, addressing three key bits of feedback from the recent beta test: class balance, equipment appearance, and gender locking. Let’s start with gender locking because it almost sounds like some good news, though Tencent isn’t making any promises:

“Even though our original intention was to offer a wider range of class choices with limited development resources, we did not fully consider other needs. Due to the large amount of development involved, the dev team will carefully evaluate this demand and determine how to meet the needs of players based on the current progress and workload.”

As to gear appearances, the team says it’s heard players’ pleas for appearance-swapping in conjunction with gear-swapping. “Although we cannot fix it in a short time, we hope to make up for that by adding more appearance in the game.”

And finally, the studio promises to rebalance class talents and introduce something called an Inscribed Stone that will help “improve each class’s strategy on different battlefields.” More info on that is promised “in the future.”

