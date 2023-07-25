Elder Scrolls Online’s big crafting festival returns this week

With such a heavy emphasis on crafting in Elder Scrolls Online, it makes perfect sense that ZeniMax might whip up a festival that caters to the creators. And so the Zeal of Zenithar event returns this week to reward diligent crafters with extra rewards.
Additional parcels may be earned in group arenas and acts of thievery. These contain outfit styles, crafting mats, boosters, recipes, treasure maps, and more. Zeal of Zenithar starts July 27th and continues through August 8th, with global modifiers running to reduce wayshrine travel costs and repair costs while increasing crafting inspiration.
Source: Elder Scrolls Online
