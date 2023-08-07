Ubisoft’s mobile Division Resurgence delays its next beta phase for ‘refinement’

Those looking to get their hands on the next chapter of The Division franchise are going to need to exercise a bit of strategic patience, as Ubisoft announced that The Division Resurgence is pushing back its next beta phase for further work.

“During the first phase of our regional beta, we were thrilled to get a huge amount of feedback from the players,” the studio said. “Based on this feedback and our in-depth analysis of the regional beta, we concluded that the game could use some refinement to become even better at Phase 2.”

This “refinement” will take form in an improved tutorial, more progression balancing, and better social features. The beta test, which was originally supposed to happen on August 8th, has been pushed back to an unknown date. The June test saw 60,000 players participate.