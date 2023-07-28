Tarisland vows to boost endgame PvP, crafting, and exploration following beta feedback

Tencent’s Tarisland devs have descended on Discord again, this time to discuss player beta feedback on the don’t-call-it-a-WoW-clone’s endgame. The studio says that it ran a poll – of its hardest-core testers, of course, during closed beta to determine their preferences for max level content. Unsurprisingly, PvE won out rather strongly, with casual play and questing far at the bottom, which frankly makes sense as those types of players aren’t particularly likely to become invested in unpaid closed testing of a Chinese import.

However, Tencent says the interest in PvP (26.7% of the closed beta testers who responded) was a surprise. “The result basically aligns with our expectations, but we were surprised by the strong demand for PVP gameplay,” the team writes. “In response to the adventurers’ positive response to PVP, world Exploration and Crafting, we have decided to readjust development resources and focus more on them.”

While the company says PvE dungeoneering will remain the “core gameplay” of the MMO, its PvP can use some work – and will get it.

“We have recognized that the current PVP content is not yet rich and well-developed. In future development, we will consider introducing specified Talent and Equipment systems foucsed on PVP, while adjusting the positioning of class ultimates and optimizing Battlegrounds and Arenas to increase the depth and fun of PVP. Specific modification plans are still in design, and we will share more information with you in the future.”

And in a bit of music to my own ears, Tencent acknowledged that its exploration and crafting systems “seem more like a mechanism or tool than delivering an immersive experience as [it] initially intended,” so both will see overhauls; in fact, crafting itself will be buffed up with a “growth system” that isn’t elaborated upon.

Come together and help shape the #Tarisland of your dreams! Join our Discord to check out the latest Co-creating Dev Feedback we've posted. We need your participation! Max Level Game Content Discussion: https://t.co/OlcwSO4CR5 pic.twitter.com/BLG77U2lwc — Tarisland (@Taris_Official) July 28, 2023