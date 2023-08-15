Hawaii-centered Fractured Veil pitches in with disaster relief following last week’s wildfires

The terrible wildfires that ravaged populated sections of Hawaii’s Maui island and killed around a hundred people last week continues to draw global attention. It’s also put the makers of the upcoming post-apocalyptic survival game Fractured Veil in a bit of an awkward position, seeing as how the title is about a widespread disaster taking place on Maui.

So it’s probably a wise and compassionate move for the game’s indie studio Paddle Creek Games to announce that it’s matching donations up to $10,000 for disaster relief. “The Maui Strong Fund is providing financial resources that can be deployed quickly, with a focus on rapid response and recovery for the devastating wildfires on Maui,” the foundation says on its website. “HCF will not be collecting a fee for donations to the Maui Strong Fund; 100 percent of the funds will be distributed for community needs.”

We’ve also seen Hi-Rez’ SMITE run a charity sale to raise money for the same fund.

