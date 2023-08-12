SMITE runs charity sale to aid Maui wildfire relief efforts

By
Chris Neal
-
    
0

Readers may have learned about a series of devastating wildfires that have caused havoc on the Hawaiian island of Maui earlier this week, with hundreds of structures destroyed and a death toll that has climbed to a confirmed 80 people as of Friday. In response to this tragic event, Hi-Rez Studio is kicking off an impromptu charitable effort in SMITE that leverages the mythological character in the MOBA’s roster that gives Maui its name.

An announcement tweet confirms that for a limited time, all of the proceeds from sales of Maui and Maui skins will be donated to the Maui Strong relief fund that has been started by the Hawai’i Community Foundation. This charity drive is running between now and Thursday, August 17th. Additionally, players who are able to can donate to the fund directly.

In other SMITE news, the game’s newest update has added character skins themed around the animated series Avatar: The Last Airbender and made a host of tweaks to game modes, items, and characters.

sources: KHON 2 News (1, 2, 3), Twitter, official site
Advertisement
Previous articleWorld of Warcraft’s patch 1.14.4 adds in the new honor system for Classic on August 22

No posts to display

Subscribe
Subscribe to:
0 Comments
Inline Feedback
View all comments