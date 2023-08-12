Lord of the Rings Online hopes to get River-hobbits in your hands by the end of August

Lord of the Rings Online is progressing slowly but surely to Update 37 later this month with the much-anticipated addition of the playable River-hobbit race. In last night’s livestream, the studio said that it’s tentatively looking at August 22nd for the release, preceeded by the patch notes next week.

River-hobbits have received some adjustments in the testing process, including a height slider and a new introduction story. Despite accusations to the contrary, SSG said that River-hobbits do have their own unique animations and aren’t solely scaled-down human models.

After Update 37 arrives, Standing Stone Games said that it’ll start talking about the fall’s Umbar expansion (Update 38) and pre-orders.

Meanwhile, the summer’s big Farmer’s Faire returns on August 17th with new rewards, the annual player housing Q&A will be held on the 18th, and the final day to transfer characters off of the shuttered Shadowfax server is rapidly approaching on the 31st.