Lord of the Rings Online hopes to get River-hobbits in your hands by the end of August

Lord of the Rings Online is progressing slowly but surely to Update 37 later this month with the much-anticipated addition of the playable River-hobbit race. In last night’s livestream, the studio said that it’s tentatively looking at August 22nd for the release, preceeded by the patch notes next week.
After Update 37 arrives, Standing Stone Games said that it’ll start talking about the fall’s Umbar expansion (Update 38) and pre-orders.
Meanwhile, the summer’s big Farmer’s Faire returns on August 17th with new rewards, the annual player housing Q&A will be held on the 18th, and the final day to transfer characters off of the shuttered Shadowfax server is rapidly approaching on the 31st.
Source: YouTube
