Fractured Veil answers questions about engine, update cadence, private servers, and representing Hawaii

“As you may know the native Hawaiian language is endangered with only around 2,000 native Hawaiian speakers left in the world. We’ve reached out to a number of cultural and educational organizations working to preserve the language to see how we could help. Thanks to a member of our community who teaches in Hawaii, we’re working on a native Hawaiian translation that we couldn’t be more excited to complete! We also work with the Twitch Hawaii group whenever we can and have made it a priority to respect the culture and history of the islands.”