Valofe shuts down free-to-play econ and politics-focused MMO Luminary Rise of the GoonZu

This past week saw another MMORPG go quietly in to that good night. Luminary Online: Rise of the GoonZu announced in April that it would be going offline for good and officially ended its service on Wednesday, May 3rd.

The game itself has had a pretty long life as MMOs go. The game was first originally developed and released by NDOORS Corporation in January 2004, when it won multiple awards. The game, meanwhile, was handed over to Valofe, which readers might remember took over stewardship for a wide number of MMOs.

As for its gameplay beats, the Steam page touted features like a player-driven economy with commodities like a stock market and real estate, opportunities for players to hold political office, and a variety of combat-focused or pastoral activities to take up.

The game’s shutdown was marked by Valofe with several farewell events in the game’s final patch, while the publisher expressed its sincere thanks for players’ support. As for any cash shop currency bought for Luminary, that can be used for other games in the VFUN roster.