Sandbox MMO Dragon and Home launches on mobile this Wednesday

Are you ready for a cozy and cute May? Dragon and Home is coming at you this week with its chunky Minecraft-like sandbox setting, as the mobile version of the title is “launching” into open beta in North America this Wednesday. Both Android and iOS players can snag a copy when it goes live on the 10th.

Along with the open beta release, Dragon and Home is running a promotion that’ll give players free daily currency for logging in, taking pictures, and going on specific quests. There’s also a free cosmetic that’ll be yours for the taking through May 23rd.

This free-to-play indie MMO has been kicking around on Steam since 2021 and is noted for its colorful aesthetic, higher-than-normal grind, and relaxing atmosphere.