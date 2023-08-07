World of Warcraft is delivering its next patch, Fury Incarnate, on September 5

If you’re sitting in your computer chair vibrating excitedly for Night Elf and Forsaken heritage armor to be in the live version of World of Warcraft, you will have to wait a little bit longer. About a month longer, to be precise, as September 5th is when the game’s next patch is live. Fury Incarnate brings a number of changes to the game, including the aforementioned heritage sets for players to unlock. It’s also got new story for everyone, even if you don’t have a Night Elf or Forsaken character in need of a new look.

Players will also be able to run the Heroic version of the Dawn of the Infinite megadungeon, take on new public events in the form of Dreamsurges, and enjoy a refresh to the holiday content for Brewfest and Hallow’s End. It’s about a month away, of course, but now’s a fine time to get yourself ready for the new content arriving on September 5th. Which is most certainly not “this week” in WoW, but we’ve had that discussion like seven times already.