Unity Q2 2023: Buyout of ironSource pays off with a significant year-on-year revenue increase

The second quarter numbers for Unity are in, and it looks like good news for investors. The company’s revenue has reached $533M – an 80% increase when compared to last year – that is mostly being credited to the engine maker’s November buyout of the app monetization platform ironSource.

Unity reported revenues for its related Grow Division rose by 157% YOY to $340M, while its Create Division revenue went up by 17% to $193M owing to core subscription services and “strategic partnerships.” Net loss so far is at $193M, which is lower when compared to the $204M net loss from the same time last year.

The company’s second quarter performance has seen its third quarter revenue projections adjust upwards to between $540M and $550M. Of course, this revenue growth arrives months after the company laid off hundreds of workers primarily because of dips in the mobile ads market.