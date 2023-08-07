Tundralia The Frigid Frontier is a single-player RPG ‘inspired by the classic tab-target MMORPGs of old’

I remember the first time I truly felt old: It was when someone showed me a video of kids being confounded by a Game Boy. I bring this up because that same sensation of disintegrating into windblown dust has arisen thanks to Tundralia: The Frigid Frontier, a single-player RPG that hearkens back to “the classic tab-target MMORPGs of old.” And here I thought tab-targeting wasn’t that old yet.

Tundralia comes by way of a single developer by the name of Joe and his JSquaredGames studio. Players of Tundralia take on the role of a novice adventurer who has arrived to the titular frigid region to help the people of the realm with their needs and face the region’s dangers.

As alluded to in its description, combat is a classic tab-target MMORPG affair designed to hearken back to “the golden age of MMOs.” Players have three classes to choose from, while gameplay features include multiple quests to take on, dungeons to delve, secrets to uncover, and faction reputation to earn for unique rewards. Tundralia also has world events in the form of demon-spewing rifts that players can clear for rare rewards and promises plenty of items to find or craft.

Release timing for Tundralia hasn’t been completely nailed down, but Joe is hoping to bring the RPG into early access later this year. Until then, the game’s Steam page offers an opportunity for wishlisting, and a video of the game in action is below.