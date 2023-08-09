Throne & Liberty’s Western release delays into 2024, adds action combat

Toss this onto the pile of the already-numerous delays that we’ve received this year: NCsoft is pushing Throne and Liberty’s Western release back from 2023 and into 2024, marking yet another major delay for the title.

On yesterday’s earnings call, the company verified that it’s going to hold off on the Lineage successor until next year. Throne and Liberty will see a late-2023 release in South Korea, however, and when it comes to the west, it’ll be published through Amazon Games as planned. A global closed beta test is in the works for the title, although this is not yet dated.

“The reason for the domestic launch in December is to finish the process of sufficiently reflecting the issues that emerged after the last CBT,” the studio said.

This delay does come with a slight silver lining, however. NCsoft confirmed that it’s sprucing up the combat experience so that characters can move while attacking — an ability that wasn’t previously available.

“In the case of the combat system, the response speed has been improved to enable dynamic combat, as well as attacks while moving, and improvements have been made by reducing simple repetitive content and increasing the growth rate so that you can enjoy growth,” WCCFTech reported.