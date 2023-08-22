Destiny 2’s The Final Shape arrives February 27, 2024, as season 22 launches today

Bungie is pushing onward with Destiny 2’s next chapter: This afternoon during its Twitch broadcast, the studio took the wraps off The Final Shape, expected to be the last installment of the long-running Light and Darkness saga. It’ll send players into The Traveler for the first time to take on The Witness as the labyrinth of the Pale Heart changes all the rules of reality. Gamers can also expect new supers and exotics.

“The Final Shape looms—a nightmarish calcification of reality into the Witness’s twisted design. Embark on a perilous journey into the heart of the Traveler, rally the Vanguard, and end the War of Light and Darkness.”

The Final Shape launches February 27th of next year; preorders are already open, or rather I should say, the queue for preordering is already open, at least as I type this. If you’re reading later, it ought to be a bit less clogged!

In more immediate news, Season 22 (Season of the Witch) is underway as of today as planned through November 28th, though the highlight of the season, Crota’s End, doesn’t technically open until September 1st.