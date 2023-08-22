Preloading has begun for tomorrow’s Skull and Bones closed beta test run

Skull and Bones is setting sale for beta this week – closed beta, that is, which means you’re playing only if you got an invite on your Ubisoft Connect account – or from someobody who granted you a friend code. Dang, now would be a great time to have some pirate friends, eh?

Pre-loading for the lucky folks in the event has begin as of 6 a.m. EDT this morning, though the actual start isn’t until Thursday evening. Ubisoft’s dev blog sets the stage for which parts of the African coast map will actually be open during the event.

“Located within the Red Isle is the pirate den of Sainte Anne. Ruled by John Scurlock, the local Kingpin you’ll deal with as you start your rise to the top of the pirate world. This den is a safe zone where you can interact with other players, craft your ships, weapons, and equipment with the help of the skilled artisans who have made their home here. […] “We highly encourage you to go off the beaten path and forge your pirate adventure! For the Closed Beta, you will be able to play and experience main campaign contracts up until the Exterminate the Rat contract. In addition, you’ll be able to rise all the way until the Buccaneer Infamy Tier by engaging with a variety of activities available in our world, including the main campaign contracts.”