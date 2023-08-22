Vindictus launches its 23rd character, Achel the Indomitable Warrior

Speak softly and carry a big stick. A big stick with a very point metal bit on the end. And also a shield. That’s probably the motto of Achel the Indomitable Warrior, the 23rd roster addition to the action MMO Vindictus. And yes we can confirm that he does speak pretty softly judging by some preview clips.

Achel’s Hasta spear allows him to issue precise strikes or wide swings, while his Grand Targe shield allows him to absorb some hits and use it as a weapon in some cases. This combination of assault lets him charge through enemies, brace for impacts, or leap high into the air to slam down onto foes.

To celebrate the new character’s arrival, Nexon is encouraging players to play alongside an in-game GM at specific times for goodies and enter a walkthrough contest on Discord. Meanwhile other features of the latest update include the end of the battle circuit beta alongside improvements for the feature, the ability to toggle weapon enhancement effects, changes to the number of materials earned when dismantling certain items, and a few other general visual and UI updates.

