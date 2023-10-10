Ghost Town Pumpkin Festival is an adorable free-to-play ‘multiplayer pumpkin carving simulator’

There are plenty of MMO, MMORPG, and multiplayer games having lots of Halloween fun, but they arguably don’t quite hit the most traditional of notes in terms of their activities; nobody is going outside on October 31st to slay demons or spend candy like cash in meat space. If you’re the sort who would rather enjoy some more typical Halloween fun in a multiplayer gaming setting, then you might be eager to learn about Ghost Town Pumpkin Festival.

This self-described “multiplayer pumpkin carving simulator” comes from developer Adam Gryu, who is perhaps most famously known as the creator of the cozy title A Short Hike. The premise of Ghost Town could not be simpler: select a pumpkin from a cart, use a connect-the-dots toolset to carve out a design, and then share the created jack-o-lantern in an online festival with others in the hopes of attracting ghosts to visit. And just in case you’re concerned about people using pumpkins as a canvas for filth, online pumpkins are reviewed by mods before appearing at the festival, though the game’s website still warns of potential content issues.

Ghost Town is an annual appearance as of 2021, so people who follow Gryu’s work may be familiar with this adorable title, but this year’s edition of the game lets players plop a cute hat on their pumpkin if they pay at least $2. Otherwise, it’s fully free-to-play, but it will be online only until sometime after Halloween proper.

