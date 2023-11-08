Palia’s present patch provides popular personalization and plot perks

Is it time to come back to Palia and give it another try? If your hang-up was a lack of character customization options, this may be the week you’ve been hoping to see.

Patch 0.172 arrived yesterday with a ton of new character options (which you can change for free!), an increase in the amount of stuff you can put on your housing plot, new “rummage piles” to be scavenged, and the addition of Starstones to mining nodes.

“It’s the stampede of Palians running to Jel’s shop because of all the new customization options we’ve added,” Singularity Six crowed. “New hair styles, facial hair, eye colors, and skin tones are now all available for you to choose from.”

The studio said that the patch includes eight skin tones, 16 facial options, 14 eye colors, 11 hairstyles, eight heir colors, nine facial hair options (beards!), and three types of glasses.