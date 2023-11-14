My.com rebrands Warface as Warface Clutch, promising ‘a new chapter’ for the game

The multiplayer shooter Warface doesn’t come up on our radar very often, but that’s mostly because it’s sleeping and not dead. It looks as if the game is going to be waking up if publisher/developer My.Games’ claim has any merit, as the company is promising “a new chapter” for the title, starting off with a renaming to Warface: Clutch and an associated new logo.

“Our inspiration for the name came from the fact that in games and sports there are moments of pressure where you are required to summon strength, concentration and grit to make that match-defining play. This is what we want our players to experience, their moves, their strategy and their reflexes define matches. Frantic gameplay with a competitive edge, that’s what Clutch is about.”

This new look for the title is the starting gun for what My.Games promises is “a gradual process of improving the game,” including moving PC features to the console version, ensuring update and season parity between both versions, an overhauling of events, and the ability to purchase season passes with game currency instead of real-world money. The announcement also promises to introduce a new ranked matches system, new weapons, and updates to the game’s contract system, as well as one large update before year’s end.

My.Games calls this rebranding a part of its attempt to divorce itself from the Russian games market, which readers will recall was heralded by the company as an independent business decision a year ago but sure did appear to be a convenient shell game with company names and owners.