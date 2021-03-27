Magic Legends offers compensation for missing premium battle pass items, promises game updates ‘soon’

Magic Legends might be calling its current version an open beta, but since it is offering things to purchase like a premium battle pass, it’s more like a soft launch, and one thing you don’t want to see when you’re buying something in-game is missing items. That appears to have been the case for a couple of items in Legends’ Battlepass Premium and Battlepass Premium Plus offerings, but thankfully the devs have acknowledged the matter and are seeking to make things right.

Specifically, the Ral Zarek’s Vestments and the Dawnbringer’s Armor costume sets were not present in the aforementioned battle passes, so the items were replaced with the Izzet League Adept and the Benalish Ceremonial Armor costumes. Purchasers of the Premium and Premium Plus passes will receive these items automatically, as well as 1,000 ZEN as a form of compensation for the switch up.

As for what will happen with the rest of the game, a separate post promises that there will be “an in-depth announcement […] about what’s coming soon” for Magic Legends as well as assurance that the devs at Cryptic are working on changes based on feedback. “We truly love to see all this passion and enthusiasm coming from our players, and we want to make sure that we are delivering the best game experience possible,” reads the post.