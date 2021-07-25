SoulWorker releases its sniper rifle-wielding ninth character in newest update

SoulWorker, the action anime MMO that’s now being self-published by developer Lion Games, has introduced its ninth roster member with its most recent update, which readers will recall was first revealed as part of the MMO’s lineup of July updates.

This new character, a sniper by the name of Lee Nabi, marks SoulWorker’s first-ever ranged character, bringing a new playstyle to the game. The update has also made a few fixes to the game, added some new shop items, and kicked off a couple of leveling events for Nabi. Players can read up all about Nabi’s skills and the events related to her release on Steam.