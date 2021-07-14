SoulWorker fills the month of July with events and a new character arrival

This July is seeing the anime action MMO SoulWorker get itself a new character. Her name is Lee Nabi, a firearms-wielding firecracker who brings a whole lot of guns to a gun fight. This new character will be arriving to the game on Thursday, July 22nd, along with a leveling event running between July 22nd and August 5th that brings weekday and weekend boosts and awards various items each day.

Nabi’s arrival and subsequent event aren’t the only events happening in the month of July. Between now and July 22nd, a game-wide upgrade buff will be applied if 300 players clear the Lunar Fall encounter with an S rank, though participants will need to provide screenshotted proof of their deed. After that, there are plans for a birthday event for Jin. Details on what this will entail are being kept quiet for now, but the event will run between July 27th and July 29th. In the meanwhile, players can get a preview of the upcoming roster addition in the video after the break.



It’s been some time since SoulWorker has been on the radar, so as a refresher, this game was originally released in the west by Gameforge until the publisher elected to shut it down in April. However, the game’s Korean developer Lion Games picked up the torch, self-publishing on Steam a month later.