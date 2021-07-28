Oculus pauses sales of the Quest 2 to address headset foam issue

If you were abut to buy yourself an Oculus Quest 2, you can’t. Not right away, anyhow. A new notification from the team indicates that Oculus is temporarily pausing sales of the headset to ensure that instead of the original foam face cover, all units are shipped out with a new silicone face cover. This goes hand-in-hand with a voluntary recall of the previous foam covers, with silicone replacements available for no extra charge to customers who already own the unit.

The whole thing comes about as a result of adverse reactions to the foam face covers experienced by something like 0.01% of users (according to the company’s own PR) which led to the replacement and voluntary recall. The Quest 2 is also due for an upgraded version to be released soon anyway, so it might be for the best that you can’t buy one immediately. Still, if you had been hovering over the purchase button before now, you’re just going to have to wait for a bit.

Of course, considering that the company wants to sell you ads inside of the games you play, maybe waiting is a good plan anyhow.