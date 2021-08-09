Vendetta Online adds a new ore, capital ship changes, cargo tractor beams, and instant travel in Deneb

Have you been keeping up with the updates applied to space sandbox of Vendetta Online? If not, then you’re in luck because the game’s latest newsletter is full of details on what’s been introduced to the game recently.

One of the first things pointed out is the addition of a new Sammic ore, a highly prized ore for its high mass and rarity. This ore can only be found in the Unknown System, and while it can’t be refined into anything yet, it is expected to make a new valuable commodity through manufacturing in the future.

Other updates pointed out in the newsletter include the ability for players to instantly travel between the Deneb and Dau systems if they’re a part of the Serco or Itani military; new sensor suites for Trident and Goliath capital ships that let them scan for cargo, asteroid temperature, and asteroid mineral content; and a new cargo tractor beam for small-scale ships in order to help new players scoop up cargo more easily. As for more recent updates, the latest patch includes a number of touch screen changes for mobile and the ability for capital ships to focus fire on a single target among other things.