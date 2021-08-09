Phantasy Star Online 2: New Genesis drives SEGA profits in Q2 2021

Despite falling off the radar due to how much has happened in the MMORPG space this summer, Phantasy Star Online 2’s New Genesis re-launch proved to be a financial boon for parent company SEGA. The studio posted its Q2 2021 financials, noting that the MMO “strongly performed” during this quarter as its number two top earner.

Overall, Phantasy Star Online 2 has done far better than you may realize. Games Industry reports that since 2012, the MMO has brought in $913 million for SEGA and wracked up over nine million registered players. Of those, a majority live in Japan (where the game has been live far longer than in the west), which makes up 6.5 million of that total. To top this off, in June 2021, PSO2 saw its biggest monthly active user count to date.

SEGA made $450 million in the second quarter of this year that ended on June 30th.