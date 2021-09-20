Starbase introduces new modules, replenishes asteroids, and makes various fixes in latest update

Starbase’s latest patch is being flagged as a “major” patch, but reading the notes you might be let down by the fact it doesn’t bring anything game-changing to the table. That said, there are still a lot of things being added with the update regardless.

At the top of the list are the addition of “lots” of new modules, a replenishment of the asteroids in the Origin safe zone, and the replacement of a warp class flag with ship strength factor — a value representing the weakest bolt connection throughout a ship. The patch notes also detail fixes for inventory, gameplay, fast travel, and much more. So yes, it’s not exactly a mindblower of an update, but the sheer number of changes should still be worth a player’s attention.