Uncharted Waters Online hopes to boost visibility with its ‘first’ official trailer

It’s safe to say that Uncharted Waters Online isn’t the name that’s on every MMO player’s lips. The quirky seafaring title has labored in obscurity for many years now under several different owners, most recently Papaya with a 2017 relaunch. Getting eyes on the game’s been a challenge for the current owners, so any excuse to celebrate is one that Papaya is going to take.
So how about the game’s first official trailer? Of course, it’s not anything of the sort, but rather the first trailer that Papaya has put out on the game’s quiet YouTube channel. In any case, we’ll share it with you because it’s a decent overview of what Uncharted Waters Online offers, from world-spanning adventures to ship customization.
Have you played UWO? What were your impressions? Leave us a note in the comments!
I played it casually around a year. Its actually a fun seafaring hybrid sandbox with sea combat and normal character gameplay, crafting and trading and exploring(its a career path too). You could also build colony on an uncharted waters island and produce mats there. The main problems were the tutorial dragging a lot and many may give up on it and miss the core of the game, the fact the game provider isnt the best and is usually quite slow on developing their games, and the graphics that remind an early 00s single player game. Sure it does get far less attention than it deserves as the core gameplay is more fun than rest seafaring mmos out there
One curious thing it got though is most things in fact cant be repaired, and while they last long, they eventually need replacement, especially ship parts like canons. This of course makes the market more lively but some may not like having to re-buy or re-craft them