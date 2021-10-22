Fallout 76 is free to all this week — and can be bought for ten bucks

Are you among those who have been resisting the call to buy Fallout 76, yet you harbor a curiosity at what wonders and horrors the apocalypse holds? This is your week, then, because Bethesda is allowing everyone to try out the game for free through October 25th.

The studio hopes that if the trial hooks you, you’ll be even more excited to learn that through this same time period, Fallout 76 is on sale at 75% off. This means that you can pick it up for just $10, which is not too shabby.

There’s a lot happening in the game right now with two events running: Bombs Drop festival and the Halloween celebration. “Until November 2, you can hunt down costumed Scorched throughout Appalachia to loot Mystery Candy, Spooky Treat Bags, and of course, legendary items,” Bethesda said.