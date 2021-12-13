Black Desert unveils a new region for PC, dates class reboots for PC and console, and announces the Eclipse class for mobile

This past weekend saw the Calpheon Ball event for Black Desert arrive to fans of the MMORPG, and as usual the presentation was full of reveals for players to sink their teeth in to. One of the biggest headlines from the ball was the Mountain of Eternal region reveal, a snow-capped region that promises new monsters, new quests, snowboarding, ice fishing, and a number of new artifact items. The Mountain of Eternal is expected to arrive to PC players sometime in the first half of next year.

The other major piece of the event focused on class reboots arriving on Wednesday, December 22nd, for PC and Wednesday, January 5th, for console. All 17 of the game’s classes will be undergoing adjustments, with new skill and appearance changes and balance passes to improve PvP. That same December 22nd date will also see the opening of the winter season servers on PC to once again help players level up a character in short order.

Finally, Black Desert Mobile players were introduced to the Eclipse class, which is effectively the Nova class that PC and console players are familiar with. That said, the Eclipse will bring “a fresh set of new skills that are reminiscent of her PC and console counterpart.” This new class choice arrives tomorrow, December 14th, along with an in-game event to celebrate her release.







source: press release