VR MMO Zenith shows off the serenity of ‘sensitive’ gliding

If you’ve always had dreams of flying like Superman but couldn’t flap your arms fast enough, upcoming virtual reality MMO Zenith might offer the next best thing: sensitive gliding.

In a new video released this week, the team explained how the game is taking flying to the next level. Basically, a player’s hands will work to control the flight experience much the same way as when you stuck your hand out of a car window and tilted it up and down to experience lift and drag. Gliding does use up stamina as you’re coasting along, so it’s not something you can do indefinitely.

“There is a learning curve to it,” the team said, “but hopefully you’ll become totally addicted to it.”