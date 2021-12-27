LGBTQIA New World player is temporarily banned from the game due to a ‘homophobic mass report’

We’ve got another report of players behaving poorly and abusing an otherwise benign system to malicious effect. Isacoh, a LGBTQIA streamer of games including New World, reported over the past weekend that he was temporarily banned from the game as a result of “a homophobic mass report attack.”
The wave of reports point to the name of his company, Queers, which is a guild for other LGBT+ players to come together. The ban was instilled yesterday for 14 hours due to an “offensive company name,” and Isacoh suspects that the mass report was a tactic used by others to not only harass players like him but to shut his company out of a territory defense on their server. The ban is scheduled to be lifted today.
The banning was brought up on the game’s forums, which drew forth an official response stating that the devs are unable to discuss bans and directing the OP to a link that Isacoh could use to appeal the ban. Readers will note that Amazon Games further claimed in a post regarding an unrelated ban case in early November that, “There is no autoban from player reports. Whether someone is reported one time or a million times, their case was reviewed by a moderator/investigator who made the call that the behavior was against the TOS/Code of a conduct.”
“This is not the first time that members of Queers have been abused by mass reports from homophobes in-game,” Isacoh writes. “I am a New World Content Creator who uses the Queer and Genderqueer tag on Twitch, also owned by [Amazon], to bring our community together.”
Queer is an offensive word. It’s been used in a derogatory manner for years. I realize that those in the community have come to embrace the terms once used to belittle them, but it’s still a sensitive word to outsiders, IMO.
In the world of online gaming, which is full of bro-fests, racism, sexism, mass-trolling, and bullying, I can understand the actions taken. That much reporting can’t go ignored in a business.
“Queer” is offensive to whom? The root of the word means “strange” or “odd”, and it was used as a derogatory term to describe the non-hetero community until it became an established and accepted term. I mean the first letter is literally part of LGBTQ+ blanket term.
In today’s society and language, “queer” is no more offensive than “gay”. It’s probably the most appropriate and relevant term that can be used in a gaming setting for this particular community of players.
It’s not offensive. We regularly call ourselves queer.
And its use as a derogatory term is so outdated that most people have never experienced it as a slur, though we have experienced terms like “gay” as a slur.
Maybe this depends where you live?
Because the last time I heard “queer” used as a slur was… Wednesday, I think.
That is true. The report can be easily made in a way where you can say that this word offends you as an LGBTQ+ person, and since it is the word that can also be used in a derogatory way or perceived by some as derogatory, even today – the Amazon’s moderators could’ve easily considered it being inappropriate in this case.
This is why it’s better to just avoid such controversial words completely, regardless of the reason why you wanna use them. I play on a server with a HUGE LGBTQ+ community in FFXIV, none of the people on this server (or other servers, actually) have tried to use this word in a name of their FC or in a name of their character. You will only see names like “The Pride Collective” or “Rainbow Garden” instead.
Almost every LGBT++ term has at one point or another been a slur. Queer has been reclaimed for a while now.
I think I’m a little on the fence with how to interpret this one.
A homophobic mass report is obviously horrible and toxic behavior.
But if I just saw the group name without the surrounding explanations, I probably would have taken it as a homophobic slur.
“Queer” is one of those reclaimed words where context is really important, and if there’s no context whatsoever, I can definitely see people reasonably misinterpreting the situation as the streamer being the one with homophobic intentions.
Obviously if there was in fact a mass report for discriminatory purposes, that’s another thing entirely and not acceptable.
I just… wonder a little if there’s another side here.
There is no other side.
We can use whatever word we want to organize our communities, including our online gaming communities. Especially a word that’s been used for decades in our activism, our literature, and even our entertainment.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Queer_as_Folk_(American_TV_series)
I’m perfectly comfortable calling myself queer.
I have also had people be insulting by calling me queer with blatant negative intent.
ETA: I think it’s fine for the streamer to use that name. I think Amazon needs to lift any action taken against them. But I’m also not sure it’s realistic to expect everyone to automatically know that a word that has been thrown at them with cruel intent in the past isn’t meant that way without any means of clarifying the situation.
Honest question. You willing to grant everyone this right? Because what is ‘offensive’ is quite subjective.
There is definitely an “automated ban based on mass reporting” system in New World. Amazon may not officially confirm this but there were multiple complaints about it by players, on Reddit and on official forums. And this is a perfect example why such system is a bad thing.
You know what, this actually doesn’t surprise me with the NW player base at this point
the one thing New Word has accomplished is that they might be able to challenge LoL for the most toxic player base.
Fixed it for ya..
nothing surprises me less than a company like amazon having no idea how to deal with harassment campaigns